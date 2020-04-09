Where to Watch Sports on TV: Thursday, April 9

Classic and recent memorable sporting events are hitting the airwaves for Thursday, April 9th.

Day 29 without sports, but there’s plenty of classics to watch on TV. Whether you like watching college or professional football, golf, or mixed martial arts.

(Note: All times are ET.)

7:30-11:00 p.m. on ESPN: Masters Rewind

The 1997 Masters Final Round from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta Georgia. At just 21-years-old, Tiger Woods became The Masters youngest winner. It was his first major championship. He would go on to win The Masters four more times after claiming the green jacket in 1997.

7:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel: Celebrating the Masters

2012 Masters Tournament green jacket ceremony with Bubba Watson. The victory was Watson’s first major title and came in a sudden death playoff against Louis Oosthuizen.

8:00-10:00 p.m. on ESPN-U: College Football Classics

2000 Orange Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in Overtime 35-34. Despite trailing by two touchdowns twice in the game, Tom Brady led Michigan to the victory with 369 yards and four scores.

8:00-9:00 p.m. on ESPN News: UFC Main Event

Demetrious Johnson fights Henry Cejudo at UFC 227.

8:00-10:00 p.m. on ESPN2: NBA 2K Players Tournament

Quarterfinal action in the e-gaming tournament featuring Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Patrick Beverley, Andre Drummond, Rui Hachimura and Devin Booker.

8:00-11:00 p.m. on FS1: NFL’s Greatest Games

2010 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants. Known as the “Miracle at the New Meadowlands” the Eagles stormed back down 21 points in the fourth quarter and was capped off by DeSean Jackson returning a punt for the game winning touchdown.

8:00-11:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

2019 Indianapolis 500. The 103rd installment of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

9:00-12:00 p.m. on NFL Network: Super Bowl Classics

New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

10:00-12:00 p.m. on MLB Network: World Series Classics

1977 World Series Game 4 between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. This was the series that earned Reggie Jackson the nickname "Mr. October".

