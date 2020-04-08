Gamblers Cash-In as NBA 2K Results Leaked Online

Bookmakers were comprised after NBA 2K results were released online, Tom Brady talks Bill Belichick with Howard Stern, and Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 Presidential race.

Sportsbooks Comprised by NBA 2K Results Leak

With no live sports, sportsbooks are getting desperate to bring in revenue and turned to taking bets on an NBA 2K tournament featuring 16 NBA stars playing against each other.

The tournament started last week but after sportsbooks started seeing a significant amount of bets coming in on an under-dog they figured something was a bit fishy. Top-seeded Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was the favorite to win his match against 16th seed Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones. There was a lot of bets coming in on Jones despite him being a heavy underdog which alarmed the betting providers. Jones won the match and gamblers cashed in a five figure amount.

Turns out, the results of the matches were being leaked online before being aired on TV.

Head bookmaker from MyBookie.AG, David Strauss, told Reuters "That's a nightmare scenario for us. When a result is compromised, we close the lines and look for the info ourselves.”

All betting odds for the NBA 2K tournament have been removed.



Take-Two is actually the brand behind the NBA 2K games. It also produced Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. The company, which trades under ticker symbol TTWO, is a stock that's being eyed closely by Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio.

The stock is up around 25% in the past year.

Tom Brady Discusses Bill Belichick with Howard Stern

The most talked about sports story besides the coronavirus is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and signing with the Buccaneers.

Today, the six-time Super Bowl winner spoke with legendary broadcaster Howard Stern in a two hour interview. Regarding his relationship with Coach Bill Belichick, Brady said “Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?' I don't believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa, as well.”

As for his decision to leave New England, Brady told the SiriusXM host he knew before heading into the 2019 season that it would probably be hist last as a member of the Patriots.

Regarding his choice to sign with Tampa Bay, the future Hall of Fame quarterback said “ this is a part for me, in my life, to experience something very different. There are ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven't had the opportunity to do.”

Brady’s odds to win the NFL MVP in 2020 is currently at 20-to-1, which is the sixth highest among all players.

Coronavirus Update, Bernie Sanders Drops out of Presidential Race

There are over 1.4 million cases of the COVID-19 worldwide, with over 400,000 of those cases in America. Spain has over 146,000 cases, New York state has over 138,000 cases and Italy has 135,000 cases. There are over 83,000 deaths worldwide. Yesterday, the U.S. had its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded, topping 1,997. There are now nearly 13,000 fatalities.

In politics, Bernie Sanders announced that he is dropping out of the Presidential race

This means that former Vice President Joe Biden is now the final Democratic candidate

TheStreet's Katherine Ross contributed to this report.

