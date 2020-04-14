Where to Watch Sports on TV: Tuesday April 14, 2020

Classic and recent memorable sporting events are hitting the airwaves for Tuesday April 14

It’s hard to imagine we are entering our second month without sports but Sports Illustrated has put together a daily rundown on what fans can watch.

(Note: All times are E.T.)

6:30-9:00 p.m. on ESPN News: Boxing

Incredible classic matches including Mike Tyson winning the Heavyweight title at 20 years old, his bound against Buster Douglas, Michael Spinks, and Larry Holmes

6:00-7:00 on ESPN: SportsCenter

6:00-7:00 p.m. on FS1: NASCAR Race Hub

6:00-8:00 on MLB Network: All-Time Games

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves, May 2, 2001 – Pitcher Greg Maddux strikes out a career-high 14 and lowers his ERA to 1.94.

6:00-9:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network: Classic NHL

2019 Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Columbus Blue Jackets rally from a 3-goal deficit to beat the Lightning 4-3 completely stunning the team that held the NHL’s best regular-season record.

6:00-7:00 p.m. on ESPN2: SportsCenter Special

Mel Kiper Jr. unveils his latest NFL Mock Draft and highlights the best first round prospects.

6:00-8:00 p.m. on MLB Network: Classic MLB Baseball

1989 World Series between Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

7:00-8:00 p.m. on FS1: WWE

WrestleMania 34 featured 14 matches including the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey also made her WWE debut during the 2018 event.

7:00 p.m. on SEC Network: Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part One: 1869-1932

In the aftermath of Civil War, America’s South is looking to put the past behind it, and finds one path in a growing culture passion of the North- football.

10:00 p.m on MLB Network: 1995 World Series, Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves

3-2 Atlanta takes the first game of the series in Fulton County Stadium.

