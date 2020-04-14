Where to Watch Sports on TV: Tuesday April 14, 2020
It’s hard to imagine we are entering our second month without sports but Sports Illustrated has put together a daily rundown on what fans can watch.
(Note: All times are E.T.)
6:30-9:00 p.m. on ESPN News: Boxing
Incredible classic matches including Mike Tyson winning the Heavyweight title at 20 years old, his bound against Buster Douglas, Michael Spinks, and Larry Holmes
6:00-7:00 on ESPN: SportsCenter
6:00-7:00 p.m. on FS1: NASCAR Race Hub
6:00-8:00 on MLB Network: All-Time Games
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves, May 2, 2001 – Pitcher Greg Maddux strikes out a career-high 14 and lowers his ERA to 1.94.
6:00-9:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network: Classic NHL
2019 Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Columbus Blue Jackets rally from a 3-goal deficit to beat the Lightning 4-3 completely stunning the team that held the NHL’s best regular-season record.
6:00-7:00 p.m. on ESPN2: SportsCenter Special
Mel Kiper Jr. unveils his latest NFL Mock Draft and highlights the best first round prospects.
6:00-8:00 p.m. on MLB Network: Classic MLB Baseball
1989 World Series between Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
7:00-8:00 p.m. on FS1: WWE
WrestleMania 34 featured 14 matches including the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey also made her WWE debut during the 2018 event.
7:00 p.m. on SEC Network: Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part One: 1869-1932
In the aftermath of Civil War, America’s South is looking to put the past behind it, and finds one path in a growing culture passion of the North- football.
10:00 p.m on MLB Network: 1995 World Series, Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves
3-2 Atlanta takes the first game of the series in Fulton County Stadium.
