SI Awards Show Streaming From Las Vegas

The "SI Awards" show is streaming from Las Vegas as Sports Illustrated honors the 2020 Sportspersons of the Year winners and other notable athletes and team moments that made this year memorable.

The event's co-hosts include Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.

The awards show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Amid an unprecedented year filled with the COVID-19 pandemic, national conversations centered on social injustice and a divisive presidential election, the Sportsperson of the Year award goes to five men and women who in 2020 were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field and champions for others off it. This year's recipients include Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left the NFL to join the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

During the awards show, SI will also recognize:

* Best Dressed, presented by JCPenney

* Breakout of the Year, presented by Emsculpt Neo

* Game of the Year, presented by Brooks Brothers

* Player of the Year, presented by Yappa

* Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, presented by Wheaties

* Inspiration of the Year

* Play of the Year

* Team of the Year

* Sportskid of the Year

You can also tune into the free global broadcast streaming on Facebook via the Sports Illustrated Facebook page. The broadcast will also be simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more. The SI Awards are produced by ABG Entertainment and Medium Rare.