Milwaukee Bucks, Maya Moore Headline SI Awards Winners

The all-new "SI Awards" aired on Saturday, Dec. 19, honoring some of the best athletes in the world.

The event was co-hosted by Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.

It has been an unprecedented year filled with the COVID-19 pandemic, a divisive presidential election and national conversations centered on social injustice and racial inequality. The awards aimed to recognize the Sportsperson of the Year winners and other notable athletes and team moments that made 2020 memorable.

Here is the full list of the winners: