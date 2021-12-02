Heat guard Tyler Herro, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and recently traded NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris highlight the list of this year's nominees for Sports Illustrated's Best Dress Athlete of the Year.

The award will be presented on Dec. 7, when SI's Sportsperson of the Year will also be revealed during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show.

This award will honor an athlete who cares about their fit off the court just as much as their game on the court. The winning athlete will embody sports and fashion demonstrated through more than what they wear, but how they wear it, where they wear it and why they wear it.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won last year's award.

To find the ultimate winner, you can follow the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. The SI Awards Show will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

Here are the 2021 nominees for Sports Illustrated's Best Dress Athlete of the Year:

Tyler Herro

Jordan Clarkson

Ashlyn Harris

Travis Kelce

Along with Best Dressed Athlete of the Year, SI will also recognize:

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Sportskid of The Year

Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo

Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

Team of the Year, Presented by Vitacost

Play of the Year, Presented by Alkaline88

Gamer of the Year, Presented by Arcade1Up

Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee are set to appear in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7. The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.