Here Are the Categories and Nominees for This Year's Sports Illustrated Awards
The annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show is set to kick off on Tuesday, December 7. We're a little more than 24 hours away from the announcement of 2021's Sportsperson of the Year.
There are a number of other awards that will be given out, including Athlete of the Year for both male and female, along with Hometown Hero. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast across over 20 of SI's channels, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.
Let's take a look at this year's categories, along with the candidates for each.
- Athlete of the Year (both male and female)
- Hometown Hero
- Breakthrough Athlete of the Year:
- Emma Raducanu
- Wander Franco
- Ja'Marr Chase
- LaMelo Ball
- Team of the Year:
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Atlanta Braves
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Chicago Sky
- Play of the Year:
- Jordan Spieth's blind Ryder Cup flop shot
- Jalen Suggs's Final Four buzzer-beater vs. UCLA
- Marshall's Jamil Roberts's OT goal to win school's first men's soccer title
- South Dakota's tip drill Hail Mary to beat South Dakota State
- Best Dressed:
- Jordan Clarkson
- Tyler Herro
- Ashlyn Harris
- Travis Kelce
- Gamer of the Year:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Kyler Murray
- Gordon Hayward
- Neymar
SI Recommends
Earlier this week, Billie Jean King won the 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. In late November, Zaila Avant-garde was named the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.
Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee will be on-site in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7. The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.
More Sports Illustrated Awards Coverage:
• Jordan Spieth, Jalen Suggs Among SI's Play of the Year Nominees
• Billie Jean King Wins Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
• JuJu Smith-Schuster, Neymar Among SI's Gamer of the Year Award Nominees
• Tyler Herro, Ashlyn Harris Among SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Nominees