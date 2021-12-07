Watch the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards Show

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show will be held on Tuesday night in Hollywood, Fla., with the event co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion. But you don't have to be in attendance in Miami to enjoy the fun.

You can stream the SI Awards Show starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's various social media channels. The program will be be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

The 2021 Sportsperson of the Year will be announced on Tuesday night, along with the following awards:

• Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association

• Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo

• Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

• Team of the Year, Presented by Vitacost

• Play of the Year, Presented by Alkaline88

• Best Dressed, Presented by JCPenney

• Gamer of the Year, Presented by Arcade1Up

Billie Jean King won the 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Dec. 2. 2021 Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde was named the SportsKid of the Year in November.

