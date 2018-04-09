John Sterling will continue to workshop his home run call for Giancarlo Stanton.

The longtime radio voice of the Yankees came out of the gates on Opening Day with “Giancarlo, non si può de stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run" after Stanton went yard.

🚨 Hear John Sterlings very first Stanton homerun call 🚨 #PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/Jry9qMz7K3 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 29, 2018

The call was polarizing and generated much online buzz.

Sterling said he was going to continue using it, but now he's unveiled a new call for the Yankees slugger. While he hasn't used it yet in a game, Sterling told the "New York Post" that he will sing, saying, “Non dimenticar … that ball sure traveled far.”

"Non Dimenticar" was written for the 1951 movie, "Anna," and later became a hit when it was recorded by Nat King Cole in 1958. The phrase means, “Do not forget," it Italian.

Surely, baseball fans will have plenty to say about Sterling's newest piece of work.