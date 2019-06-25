Max Kellerman Absolutely Roasted Ryan Hollins in the Smoothest Way Possible

Screenshot from @FirstTake via Twitter

While discussing 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN's First Take, Max Kellerman took a dig at Ryan Hollins that had to hurt.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2019

Ryan Hollins might have to fight Max Kellerman over this one.

On Tuesday's episode of First Take, the former NBA player was debating with Kellerman about who should have won the 2019 NBA MVP. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Hollins felt it should have gone to James Harden.

He's not alone in that view. But he was on an island by himself when Kellerman took the mic for his first comments of the debate and delivered a haymaker on live national television.

That is how you put someone's soul in ether.

And this is far from the first time Kellerman bodied Hollins like that.

So don't be shocked if one of these days Hollins just smacks Max across the face for talking slick.

