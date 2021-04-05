Report: ESPN, Paul Pierce Part Ways After IG Live Video

SI.com
NBA
Report: ESPN Parts Ways With Paul Pierce After Instagram Live Incident

NBA analyst Paul Pierce and ESPN have reportedly parted ways, according to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy. The decision comes after videos of Pierce with exotic dancers while on Instagram live went viral on Saturday. ESPN refused to comment, per McCarthy. 

Pierce has served as an analyst for ESPN's The Jump and NBA Countdown after retiring from the NBA in 2017. Pierce played for the Celtics, Nets, Wizards and Clippers over his 19-year career. 

He's most known for his time with the Celtics, and his role in the team's 2008 championship run when he was awarded Finals MVP. Pierce, 43, is a 10-time All-Star and has been named to four All-NBA teams during his career. 

After videos of him with exotic dancers made the rounds over the weekend, Pierce never addressed the situation. After the report of ESPN parting ways with the former small forward broke, he tweeted just minutes afterwards while laughing. 

"Big things coming soon stay tuned, make sure you smile," he said in the tweet.

