Tennis

French Open competitor icily shoos away opponent’s handshake offer

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Laurent Lokoli had no interest in pleasantries after a contentious match against Martin Klizan at the French Open on Tuesday. 

Klizan taunted Lokoli after a double-fault in the fifth set and the two exchanged words during the changeover. Klizan went on to win the match after Lokoli hit the ball wide on match-point. When Klizan approached for the customary post-match handshake, Lokoli shooed him away with a dismissive wave of the hand. 

There is a bit of a history with awkward handshakes at the French Open. Tatjana Maria and Alize Cornet got into it last year. One the year before involved Maxime Hamou, who was banned from this year’s tournament after forcibly kissing a reporter

