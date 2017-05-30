Laurent Lokoli had no interest in pleasantries after a contentious match against Martin Klizan at the French Open on Tuesday.

Klizan taunted Lokoli after a double-fault in the fifth set and the two exchanged words during the changeover. Klizan went on to win the match after Lokoli hit the ball wide on match-point. When Klizan approached for the customary post-match handshake, Lokoli shooed him away with a dismissive wave of the hand.

🇸🇰 Martin Klizan def. 🇫🇷 Laurent Lokoli in R1 of 2017 @RolandGarros, but controversy after the match has everyone talking.

Martin Klizan def. Laurent Lokoli in R1 of 2017 Roland Garros, but controversy after the match has everyone talking.

There is a bit of a history with awkward handshakes at the French Open. Tatjana Maria and Alize Cornet got into it last year. One the year before involved Maxime Hamou, who was banned from this year’s tournament after forcibly kissing a reporter.