How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka

No. 3-seed Naomi Osaka and No. 10-seed Serena Williams will face off in the Australian Open women's semi-final match on Feb. 17.

The two tennis stars will face one other in a Grand Slam match for the first time since the 2018 U.S. Open final, which saw Osaka escape victorious after Williams received three penalties from the chair umpire. Osaka enters the match as the favorite to advance to the Australian Open final.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can watch the Australian Open women's semi-final on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or WatchESPN.

Osaka, 23, is the top remaining seed in the Australian Open after Australian Ashleigh Barty and Romanian Simona Halep were both eliminated in the quarter-final round. No. 25-seed Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic and No. 22-seed Jennifer Brady of the U.S. make up the other women's semi-final match.

Williams, 39, advanced to the semi-final after defeating No. 2 Halep in two sets and is attempting to win her 24th Grand Slam title, which would tie her with Margaret Court’s 24 major titles prior to the Open era. Williams last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, which put her ahead of Germany's Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam tournament titles in modern women's tennis history. She gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September later that year.

Osaka enters the semi-final match having won two of her three career matches against Williams. Osaka has also won 19 consecutive matches, with her last loss occurring at a Fed Cup match in February 2020.

The Australian Open semi-final match will be played without fans at Rod Laver Arena due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne.