Osaka Exits Press Conference in Tears After Question

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Naomi Osaka Briefly Exits Press Conference in Tears After Reporter’s Question

Author:
Publish date:
Naomi-Osaka-W&S-Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka briefly exited a press conference in tears on Monday night ahead of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. 

Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May after she sparked discussion by not appearing at media availabilities during the tournament. Osaka explained that the meetings with the media exacerbated her anxiety, which she detailed in a post on social media. 

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote on Twitter. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka was asked Monday about her relationship with the media.

"You are not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format," Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty asked Osaka. "Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is, how do you balance the two?"

Osaka asked for clarification on Daugherty's question before noting "I can't really help that there's are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that."

"I'm not really sure how to balance the two, I am figuring out at the same time as you are."

Osaka was then asked about her thoughts on the recent earthquake in Haiti, the birthplace of her father. Before answering, Osaka began to cry, and she left the podium before returning minutes later. 

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, criticized Daugherty's question in a statement provided to The New York Times

"The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are so fraught right now," Duguid said. "Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Really appalling behavior."

The Western & Southern Open will mark Osaka's second event since the French Open after she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics. Osaka said Saturday she will donate her prize money from the Western & Southern Open to Haiti relief efforts. 

More Tennis Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi-Osaka-W&S-Open
Tennis

Osaka Exits Press Conference in Tears After Question

Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a press conference Monday ahead of the Western & Southern Open.

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.
Soccer

Ancelotti Denies Ronaldo to Real Madrid Rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shut down reports in Spain that said the club was looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu this summer.

Patrick Beverley with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Beverley to Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley is on the move again after the Clippers sent him to the Grizzlies just the day before.

Alabama football's Chris Braswell
Play
College Football

Alabama's Chris Braswell Lands BreakingT NIL Deal

The linebacker is the first Tide player to sell a T-shirt featuring the school’s famed scripted A and his number.

tim-tebow-jaguars
NFL

Jaguars Release Tim Tebow, End NFL Comeback Attempt

Tim Tebow won’t be returning to NFL end zones in 2021 after being released by Jacksonville.

Security escorts a fan off the field
Extra Mustard

Fan on Field Evades Security Long Enough to Take the Mound

“Those nine beers you had, guy, is going to cost you a night in jail.”

russell-westbrook-lakers
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands in the Offseason

Which teams made major upgrades this offseason? Are the Bucks primed for a repeat? We assess the league’s landscape.

Tammy Abraham leaves Chelsea for Roma
Soccer

Roma Signs Abraham From Chelsea for $47 Million

The striker is off to the Italian capital to play for José Mourinho and replace Edin Džeko, who left for Inter Milan.