Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis
Ashleigh Barty Makes Surprise Announcement Retiring from Tennis as World Number One
Ashleigh Barty Makes Surprise Announcement Retiring from Tennis as World Number One

Ash Barty Tells Media She's ‘Excited’ For ‘Next Chapter’ After Officially Retiring

Ash Barty shocked the world Tuesday by announcing her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. In an Instagram video, she explained that she didn’t have anything else she wanted to accomplish in the Tennis world.

Barty spoke to the media in Australia about her retirement, confirming that she wants to put her focus into other areas.

“I’m excited for what’s next, for my next chapter as Ash Barty the person and not the athlete,” Barty said.

Barty didn’t specify where she will focus her efforts moving forward. However, she made sure to mention that tennis will forever be a part of her life, and she still wants to make contributions to the game in some way.

“I will forever be connected to tennis. I will never stop loving this sport, I will never stop hitting tennis balls, I just won’t be doing it selfishly for me to try and progress my career,” she said. “I can’t wait to get out there with young girls and young boys and contribute in different ways. I’m really excited to have more time to do that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Additionally, Barty thanked the people of Australia for backing her throughout her career. She said that once she finally one the Australian Open, her third career major tournament victory, there was nothing greater she wanted to accomplish as a tennis pro.

“The Australian public allowed me to be myself, they allowed me to make mistakes, they allowed me to be imperfect,” she said. “It made it so much more fun, and it really did make that Australian Open so much more enjoyable for all of us, to be able to go ‘you know what, this is one last crack let’s see what we can do.’”

If there was anything left to accomplish, maybe Barty wouldn’t have retired, but she is adamant that she has no gas left to compete.

“I have given everything I can to this sport,” she said. “I’m absolutely spent and just have nothing more to give.”

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket during the second half against Texas Longhorns Texas Longhorns guard Jase Febres.
Play
NBA

How Top Prospects in Sweet 16 Can Shake Up NBA Draft

How far can Jaden Ivey take Purdue? Will we get a Holmgren-Banchero rematch?

By Jeremy Woo
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams celebrate during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. Purdue won 81-71.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Sweet 16 Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue

Against the spread bets for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 3 Purdue and No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the East Region.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Tucker, Luis Robert Among Best Outfielders by Fantasy ADP

Breaking down outfielders based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
USATSI_9140738
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Would Bisping Beat Adesanya in a Fantasy Bout?

Bisping has tremendous respect for Adesanya, but the former middleweight champ says he could unseat the reigning champ.

By Justin Barrasso
Lamonte Wade Jr. is one of several players who had breakout campaigns out of nowhere last year in San Francisco.
MLB

Giants Don’t Have to Chase Last Year’s Ghosts

San Francisco has reshuffled the roster effectively enough during the offseason to instill confidence for 2022, even if the Giants don’t win 107 games again.

By Nick Selbe
dCOVnorussia_HZ
Olympics

Why the Sports World Doesn’t Miss Russia

The answer has been clear at this week’s World Figure Skating Championships in France.

By Jon Wertheim
The USMNT trains at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
Play
Soccer

USMNT Balances History, Opportunity, Big Picture in Mexico

There’s plenty on the line in Mexico, where a confident U.S. is seeking another landmark win, but risking too much and coming up short could have severe consequences.

By Brian Straus
Japan qualifies for the 2022 World Cup
Soccer

Japan, Saudi Arabia Claim Asia’s Last Automatic WC Berths

Japan qualified for a seventh straight World Cup after a win in Australia, which also sent Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

By Associated Press