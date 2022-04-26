Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Wimbledon Drops COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate, Novak Djokovic Eligible to Compete

Novak Djokovic will be eligible to defend his Wimbledon title after event organizers at the All England Club said players will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the 2022 tournament.

In a press conference Tuesday, All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said that while vaccinations are encouraged, unvaccinated players can compete and will not need to quarantine upon arrival in England for the tournament, which begins on June 27.

“The requirements set up do not include mandatory vaccination,” Bolton said, per ESPN. “It will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year.”

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam winner and defending champion at Wimbledon, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from the country because he had not received a COVID-19 vaccination. He also missed tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite his absence from the high-profile events, Djokovic has begun to ramp back up in recent weeks, playing in ATP tournaments in Dubai, Monaco and his native Serbia. French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month that vaccination status will not prevent players from competing at Roland Garros when the 2022 tournament begins on May 22. 

Djokovic, who is the defending champion at the French Open, has also been cleared to play in the Italian Open, a clay court tune-up before the second Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer for the second-most Grand Slam titles for a man. Both players trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st championship at the 2022 Australian Open.

More Tennis Coverage: 

• Djokovic Calls Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players ‘Crazy’
• HoFer Pam Shriver Details ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Coach
• WTA Responds to Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Bowles
Play
College Football

NFL Legacy Troy Bowles Talks Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and What's Next

After big visit swing, top linebacker recruit settling on commitment timeline

By John Garcia Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) congratulates center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

KAT and Ant-Man Are the NBA's New Dynamic Duo

Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have developed a two-man game that is a nightmare for opponents.

By Michael Pina
FILE - Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Hutchinson is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft.
Play
Betting

2022 NFL First-Round Mock Draft According to Player Odds

Dive into this 2022 NFL first-round mock draft featuring the odds for every player at their prospective draft slot. How many quarterbacks and wide receivers make the cut?

By Frankie Taddeo
Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Duke's dominant summer on the recruiting trail resulted in the top recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.

By Jason Jordan
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky walk off the 18th green at Augusta National while holding hands.
Extra Mustard

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Married in Tennessee on Sunday

Golf’s power couple tied the knot over the weekend after an eight-year engagement.

By Zach Koons
MMQB-mock-draft-5-travon-walker-drake-london-kenny-pickett
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: QBs Tumble, Defense Rules the Day

Our latest projection has just two quarterbacks taken in the first round, and none until the second half, while six defenders fly off within the first 10 picks.

By Albert Breer
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Tucker, Giancarlo Stanton Among Buy-Low Candidates After Slow Starts

And if you've got any of these five early disappointments, don't give up on them just yet.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NWSL hits its 10th season in 2022
Soccer

The 10 Greatest Games in NWSL’s History

As the league hits its landmark 10th season, look back on its most dramatic, impactful and memorable games in the years leading up to it.

By Molly Geary