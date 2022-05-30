Time Set for Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic French Open Quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet Tuesday in a headliner French Open quarterfinal match that will captivate the tennis world once again.

The duo have met 58 times over the course of their respective careers, but Tuesday will mark just the third time they’ve squared-off in the quarterfinals or later in a Grand Slam.

Djokovic has cruised through his matches leading up to this point in the French Open, as the world No. 1 has yet to drop a set in his four matches in Paris.

Meanwhile, Nadal won a thriller in his fourth-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday afternoon to advance another step closer to capturing his 14th French Open title and his fifth since 2017.

The match will begin on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET as two of the all-time tennis greats prepare for the most anticipated match of the 2022 French Open thus far.

