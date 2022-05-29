Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Wins Five-Set Thriller, Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — By the end of only the third five-setter Rafael Nadal has played in 112 career French Open matches, as the sun and temperature descended and the chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” filled the evening air, the man known as the King of Clay showed precisely what this meant to him.

With every sprint-slide-and-stretch to reach a seemingly unreachable shot off the yellow racket of his opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime; with every right-to-a-corner winner; with every well-struck volley, Nadal would hop or throw an uppercut or scream “Vamos!” — and, often, all of the above.

Nadal got through his first serious test of this French Open by edging No. 9 seed Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 across nearly 4 1/2 hours of even, entertaining tennis in the fourth round Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

And the reward? A tantalizing matchup against rival Novak Djokovic, which will come in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“Of course we know each other well. We have a lot of history together,” said Nadal, who hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament’s first week until ceding two against Auger-Aliassime, a big-serving 21-year-old from Canada. “Here we are in Roland Garros. It is my favorite place, without a doubt. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the only thing I can guarantee is I am going to fight until the end.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nadal improved to 3-0 in five-set matches at the clay-court tournament he has dominated the way no one ever has dominated any Grand Slam event. Overall he is 109-3 here, and two of those defeats came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals.

Here is how significant their rivalry is: Tuesday’s meeting will be their 59th, more than any other two men have faced each other in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 30-28, although Nadal has a 7-2 advantage at the French Open.

Looking at the larger picture, Nadal’s record 13 championships at Roland Garros are part of his haul of 21 Grand Slam trophies, a record for men. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic, twice the title winner at the French Open, is just one behind Nadal in the total Slam count, tied with Roger Federer at 20.

“Obviously, a well-anticipated match, I think, when the draw came out, for a lot of people. I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarterfinals, knowing that playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else,” said Djokovic, who beat 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 earlier Sunday and has won all 12 sets he’s played in the tournament.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Djokovic said about the prospect of facing Nadal, “and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it.”

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson (8) of Sweden celebrates in victory lane with milk after he wins the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing

Former F1 Driver Marcus Ericsson Wins Indy 500

The former F1 driver won Chip Ganassi Racing another title at the prestigious event.

By Associated Press
Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez (left) and Max Verstappen (right) after 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

FIA Rejects Ferrari’s Protests Against Perez, Verstappen

The Monaco Grand Prix results will stand with the Mexican driver taking first and the Dutchman in third.

By Madeline Coleman
kurt suzuki
MLB

Kurt Suzuki Suffers Neck Injury After Getting Hit With Warm-Up Pitch

Suzuki briefly lost consciousness and later underwent tests at a hospital after leaving the game in the third inning.

By Nick Selbe
Nottingham Forest celebrate promotion
Soccer

Nottingham Forest Wins Promotion Playoff, Returns to Premier League

The side joins Fulham and Bournemouth as Championship clubs promoted to the top flight.

By Associated Press
Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to Quarterfinals at French Open

The 18-year-old cruised to a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Sergio Perez wins 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Perez Makes F1 History, Leclerc Misses Podium: Three Monaco Takeaways

Heavy rain and red flags put a timer on the Monaco Grand Prix, throwing the greatest day in racing for a loop.

By Madeline Coleman
monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Sergio Perez Becomes First Mexican Driver to Win Monaco Grand Prix

Pérez earned his third career F1 victory Sunday.

By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban.
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Says He Received Death Threats Over Nick Saban Comments

Reginald Ruffin suggested Alabama schedule games against HBCU schools.

By Daniel Chavkin