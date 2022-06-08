Skip to main content
Tennis
Rafael Nadal Advances to French Open Final on Alexander Zverev Injury
Alexander Zverev Provides Injury Update Ahead of Incoming Career-High Ranking

Alexander Zverev updated fans on Tuesday following his surgery for the three torn lateral ligaments in his right ankle, an injury that he suffered during his French Open semifinal match vs. Rafael Nadal last week.

In his Instagram post, the German tennis player also noted a big accomplishment he will reach next week despite not being able to compete for the time being.

“We all have our own journey in life,” Zverev wrote. “This is part of mine. Next week I’ll reach a career high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery.”

Zverev did not say when he plans to return to the tennis court, although his recovery journey is expected to be quicker than normal it sounds like.

“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice,” Zverev wrote. “My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever!”

The injury caused the 25-year-old to retire in the second set in his match against Nadal last Friday. The Spaniard ended up winning his 14th French Open title on Sunday, running his grand total up to 22 major wins.

Barring a miraculous recovery, Zverev will more than likely not be ready to compete in Wimbledon, which begins on June 27. The almost-No. 2 player in the world will keep his world ranking, though, as the ATP has stripped ranking points from being rewarded at this year’s Wimbledon due to its ban of Russian and Belarusian players.

Breaking

