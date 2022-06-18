Skip to main content
Serena Williams Posts Video Showing She’s ‘Ready’ Ahead of Wimbledon

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis later this month at the iconic major, a full-year removed from her right leg injury that forced her to retire from the event.

The 40-year-old Williams has not played in a competitive match since her injury, and was tabbed as a wild-card selection for the Grand Slam earlier this week.

Williams posted a video on Instagram displaying her preparation for the event with a simple caption: “Ready.....”

While Williams is widely regarded as the best female tennis player of all-time, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner has not won at the All England Club since 2016. However, runner-up finishes in ’18 and ’19 show that when healthy, she still has an ability to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

Williams holds the most singles titles in the professional era, but a 24th Grand Slam victory would tie her with Margaret Court for the most singles titles in women’s tennis history.

