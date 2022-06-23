Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Coco Gauff Reflects on Pressure She Put on Herself Early in Career

At only 18 years old, Coco Gauff has become quite the tennis phenom.

It all started when she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old. She instantly became one of the biggest American names in tennis.

Fast forward to 2022 and she made her first Grand Slam final at the French Open. She ended up losing to Iga Świątek, which left Gauff disappointed but also positive about the future of her tennis career.

Gauff recently opened up to The Telegraph to discuss the pressure she’s felt to succeed in her young career because of the incredible feats she’s already accomplished.

“People come up to me and say they support me regardless of whether I win or lose, and it almost brings me to tears,” Gauff said. “Because when I was younger, even 15 or 16, I would think that people would only like me if I won.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Even though Gauff has yet to capture her first Grand Slam title, she still has plenty of opportunity to do so. The French Open final was her first glimpse of what she could accomplish in her career, and now she’s ready to have a more positive outlook on her career.

The American admitted that she’s grown over the last few years after having such early success.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot over the last three years,” Gauff said. “That moment—beating Venus at Wimbledon—made me believe that my dreams were closer to reality than it felt. It was definitely a lot to deal with. The biggest thing I’ve learnt is you don’t have to care about what other people expect from you. Just enjoy the moment. I wasn’t enjoying the moment then.” 

Now, Gauff heads into the third major of the year at Wimbledon next week. According to SI Sportsbook, the 18-year-old has the second best odds (+1050) to win the tournament behind Świątek.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 14, 2022; Beijing, China; The Olympics rings logo is seen before the mixed ice dance free dance during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Olympics

Major U.S. City Set to Bid for 2034 Winter Olympics

The 2024 Summer Games in Los Angeles is currently the only Olympic Games set to be held in the U.S. in the next 10 years.

By Associated Press
Former Ohio State Football coach and current Youngstown State President Jim Tressel.
College Football

Jim Tressel Steps Down as Youngstown State President

The former Ohio State coach will officially retire from the role on Feb. 1, 2023.

By Madison Williams
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Injury

The WNBA legend was named to her eighth All-Star game on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

What Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future

The most hyped quarterback recruit of the modern era brings added pressure for the Longhorns to land additional top talent in the 2023 class and beyond.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Josh Allen Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The star quarterback says he loved watching Austin’s highlights on YouTube as a kid.

By Joseph Salvador
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound.
Play
NBA

Dejounte Murray Reacts to Trade Rumors Before NBA Draft

The Spurs guard continues to confuse fans on Twitter by adding to the trade conversation.

By Madison Williams
A Title IX 50th anniversary banner hangs at the Men's Basketball Final Four in New Orleans.
Play
College

Biden Admin Plans to Give LGBTQ+ Students Enhanced Title IX Protections

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the law's passage.

By Associated Press
Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder reacts before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Will Daniel Snyder EDaniel Snyder: Vote to Expel? Pressure to Resign? Or Absolutely Nothing?ver Get Pushed Out?

The Washington Commanders owner is facing serious allegations and mounting pressure from Congress. Will he give up his team?

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr