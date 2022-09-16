Skip to main content
Tennis Legend Roger Federer Announces Retirement
Roger Federer Photo Gallery: The Tennis Great’s Power, Grace and, Yes, Grand Slam Titles

Roger Federer announced Thursday he was retiring from professional tennis after the 2022 Laver Cup in London. His career closes with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 103 tour-level titles and 1,251 overall victories in singles matches.

Federer called it a “bittersweet decision.” 

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” Federer said in a written statement and audio clip from his home in Switzerland. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

The tennis legend reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals—and won eight of them—from 2005-07. His main rivals were the other members of The Big Three, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. 

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come," Nadal wrote on social media. “It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We look back at Federer’s storied career through exclusive photos from Sports Illustrated:

July 6, 2003: Roger Federer celebrates beating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final.

Roger Federer at the 2003 U.S. Open.

Federer at the 2003 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer returns a shot during the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer returns a shot at the 2004 French Open.

At the 2004 French Open.

Roger Federer in the 2004 U.S. Open final against Lleyton Hewitt.

Roger Federer completes a serve at the 2005 French Open.

At the 2005 French Open.

Roger Federer serves to Andy Roddick during the 2005 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer celebrates his win over Andre Agassi in the 2005 U.S. Open final.

Roger Federer in action at the 2006 Australian Open.

At the 2006 Australian Open.

Roger Federer returns a volley during the 2006 U.S. Open.

Federer returns a volley during the 2006 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer celebrates after beating Fernando Gonzalez in the 2007 Australian Open final.

Aerial view of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer playing in The Battle of Surfaces exhibition match on a grass-clay hybrid court at Palma Arena in Majorca, Spain.

Roger Federer returns a shot against Marat Safin in the third round of the 2007 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer in between points during his 2007 U.S. Open final clash against Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in the 2008 men’s final at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer celebrates his win against Andy Murray in the 2008 U.S. Open final.

Roger Federer on the June 15, 2009 cover of Sports Illustrated.

Another Wimbledon win in 2009.

Roger Federer perfects the tweener in his 2009 semifinals match against Novak Djokovic at the 2009 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer returns a shot against Andy Murray in the 2010 Australian Open final.

Federer returns a shot against Andy Murray in the 2010 Australian Open final.

Federer serves it up at the 2010 U.S. Open.

Federer at the 2011 U.S. Open

And again in 2011.

Federer’s service motion, frame by frame, from the 2013 Australian Open.

Federer delivers one of his smoothest shots, the backhand return.

Federer beats Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final .

Federer at the 2013 U.S. Open

Federer at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer returns a shot against Novak Djokovic in the 2015 U.S. Open men’s final.

Federer returns a shot against Novak Djokovic in the 2015 U.S. Open men’s final.

Aug. 28, 2017: Federer on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Roger Federer celebrates his third-round, three-plus-hour win against Mikhail Youzhny at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Roger Federer at the 2019 U.S. Open.