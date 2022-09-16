Roger Federer Photo Gallery: The Tennis Great’s Power, Grace and, Yes, Grand Slam Titles

Roger Federer announced Thursday he was retiring from professional tennis after the 2022 Laver Cup in London. His career closes with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 103 tour-level titles and 1,251 overall victories in singles matches.

Federer called it a “bittersweet decision.”

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” Federer said in a written statement and audio clip from his home in Switzerland. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

The tennis legend reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals—and won eight of them—from 2005-07. His main rivals were the other members of The Big Three, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come," Nadal wrote on social media. “It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We look back at Federer’s storied career through exclusive photos from Sports Illustrated:

July 6, 2003: Roger Federer celebrates beating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Federer at the 2003 U.S. Open. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer returns a shot during the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

At the 2004 French Open. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer in the 2004 U.S. Open final against Lleyton Hewitt. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

At the 2005 French Open. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer serves to Andy Roddick during the 2005 Wimbledon final. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer celebrates his win against Andre Agassi in the 2005 U.S. Open final. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

At the 2006 Australian Open. David Callow/Sports Illustrated

Federer returns a volley during the 2006 U.S. Open. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer celebrates after beating Fernando Gonzalez in the 2007 Australian Open final. David Callow/Sports Illustrated

Aerial view of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer playing in The Battle of Surfaces exhibition match on a grass-clay hybrid court at Palma Arena in Majorca, Spain. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer returns a shot against Marat Safin in the third round of the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer in between points during his 2007 U.S. Open final clash against Novak Djokovic. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in the 2008 men’s final at Wimbledon. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer celebrates his win against Andy Murray in the 2008 U.S. Open final. Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer on the June 15, 2009 cover of Sports Illustrated. Jessica Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated

Another Wimbledon win in 2009. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer perfects the tweener in his 2009 semifinals match against Novak Djokovic at the 2009 U.S. Open. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Federer returns a shot against Andy Murray in the 2010 Australian Open final. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Federer serves it up at the 2010 U.S. Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

And again in 2011. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Federer’s service motion, frame by frame, from the 2013 Australian Open. David Callow/Sports Illustrated

Federer delivers one of his smoothest shots, the backhand return. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Federer beats Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Federer at the 2013 U.S. Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Federer returns a shot against Novak Djokovic in the 2015 U.S. Open men’s final. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Aug. 28, 2017: Federer on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

Roger Federer celebrates his third-round, three-plus-hour win against Mikhail Youzhny at the 2017 U.S. Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated