Serena Williams Welcomes Roger Federer to ‘Retirement Club’

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday after a dominant two decades on the court.

His announcement comes just two weeks after fellow tennis great Serena Williams played what is most likely the final professional match of her career when she lost in the third round of the U.S. Open. She said her plan is to “evolve” away from tennis after the major.

Following Federer’s news, Williams honored the Swiss with an Instagram post.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career,” Williams wrote. “I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you”

Williams is just one of dozens of professional tennis players, both retired and current players, who posted their admiration for the tennis legend.

Federer will officially end his career after next week’s Laver Cup. He finishes with 20 major titles, which ranks third all-time among men behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

Williams, who holds the all-time record with 23 majors, now has company in the “retirement club”.

