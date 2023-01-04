Novak Djokovic Poised to Miss U.S. Events Due to Vaccination Status

With the United States extending the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for non-U.S. citizen travelers through April 10, unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic potentially will miss two American tournaments this season.

That’s because two of the season’s biggest tournaments, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, take place in the United States ahead of April 10. Indian Wells runs from March 6–19, while the Miami Open runs from March 19–April 2. If Djokovic remains unvaccinated, he won’t be able to enter the country to participate in the tournaments.

After Miami, the next ATP 1000 tournament in the United States won’t take place until the lead-up to the U.S. Open, with the Western and Southern Open in mid-August in Cincinnati. Djokovic will be eligible for this tournament, along with the U.S. Open, if the United States lifts the vaccination requirement for foreign travelers.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion infamously is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was prevented from playing in several tournaments in the 2022 season, including when he was deported from Australia due to his vaccination status. Djokovic also missed all the American tournaments last season, including Indian Wells, the Miami Open and the U.S. Open.

However, Australia lifted some of its requirements ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, allowing Djokovic to play there this month during Adelaide Invitational and later the Australian Open.

Djokovic, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, is aiming to win his 22nd Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Rafael Nadal for the most in men’s tennis history.