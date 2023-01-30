Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win

Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles with his Australian Open victory on Sunday.

The two tennis superstars each have captured 22 major singles championships.

After Djokovic’s win, fans waited to hear from Nadal to see his reaction to one of his toughest competitors tying him for the career record.

On Monday, Nadal posted on Instagram congratulating Djokovic on the win. Nadal is the only men’s player in the world who can understand what Djokovic must have been feeling in the moment he won No. 22.

“Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement,” Nadal wrote. “Enjoy the moment!”

Now the race is on to see who will win a 23rd title first. After Djokovic’s dominance at the Australian Open, a tournament he’s now won 10 times, it seems as if the 35-year-old might be the favorite to win the most majors in men’s tennis history.

It doesn’t help Nadal’s case that he is currently out six to eight weeks with a hip flexor injury following his second-round loss in Melbourne. However, Nadal should be good to go for May’s French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times.