Carlos Alcaraz Shows Off Bold New Hair Color Days After U.S. Open Win
Carlos Alcaraz has had a big week. On Sunday, he won the U.S. Open, capturing his sixth major title and beating his rival and friend Jannik Sinner in a four-set thriller. Then, on Tuesday, Alcaraz dyed his hair blonde.
The 22-year-old Spaniard made headlines before the U.S. Open when he traded away his flowing locks for a buzzcut look for the final major tournament of the year. Alcaraz only shaved all his hair off because his brother cut his hair wrong, and the only way to fix the mistake was to shave it all off. He said the new hairdo gave him a momentum boost, and he was right about that.
Alcaraz teased fans with an Instagram post earlier in the day on Tuesday with a picture of him with tin foil on his hair, signaling that he was dying it.
Then, Alcaraz's barber (@victorbarbers5 on Instagram) posted the final look for Alcaraz—a platinum blonde buzzed look.
Alcaraz's blonde era is incoming... What will he accomplish with the new hair color?