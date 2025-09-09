SI

Carlos Alcaraz Shows Off Bold New Hair Color Days After U.S. Open Win

A new era is incoming for Alcaraz.

Madison Williams

Carlos Alcaraz dyed his hair blonde just days after winning the U.S. Open.
Carlos Alcaraz dyed his hair blonde just days after winning the U.S. Open. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz has had a big week. On Sunday, he won the U.S. Open, capturing his sixth major title and beating his rival and friend Jannik Sinner in a four-set thriller. Then, on Tuesday, Alcaraz dyed his hair blonde.

The 22-year-old Spaniard made headlines before the U.S. Open when he traded away his flowing locks for a buzzcut look for the final major tournament of the year. Alcaraz only shaved all his hair off because his brother cut his hair wrong, and the only way to fix the mistake was to shave it all off. He said the new hairdo gave him a momentum boost, and he was right about that.

Alcaraz teased fans with an Instagram post earlier in the day on Tuesday with a picture of him with tin foil on his hair, signaling that he was dying it.

Then, Alcaraz's barber (@victorbarbers5 on Instagram) posted the final look for Alcaraz—a platinum blonde buzzed look.

Alcaraz's blonde era is incoming... What will he accomplish with the new hair color?

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Tennis