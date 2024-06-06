French Open Women's Final Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets to See Swiatek vs. Paolini
The 2024 women's singles French Open final is set as reigning champion Iga Swiatek is set to face first-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini on Saturday, June 8.
As the World No. 1, Swiatek is the clear favorite with -1450 odds to win the match, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But, the Italian Paolini is on a hot streak, beating some of the top players in the world to reach the final.
Since the match will likely be one for the history books, it might interest some tennis fans to decide to buy tickets to the final in a spur of the moment way. In case you're one of those fans who is interested in watching the final in Paris on Court Philippe-Chatrier, here's what you need to know about ticket prices.
What Are the Cheapest Tickets Available for the Women's French Open Final?
Two days before Swiatek and Paolini walk onto Court Philippe-Chatrier, the cheapest tickets are currently selling for $351 per person, according to Championship Tennis Tours' ticket pricing. Fans would be seated higher up in the stadium with these tickets.
What Are the Most Expensive Tickets Available for the Women's French Open Final?
The closest and most expensive seats are selling for $2,639 right now on Championship Tennis Tours' ticket website. These tickets would put fans near the court to watch all the action up-close.
How to Watch the Women's French Open Final on TV
In case you don't find yourself in Paris this weekend to watch the women's French Open final in person, fans can easily tune in on television to watch the action. NBC will be broadcasting the match live, while its streaming service Peacock will simultaneously showcase the match.
Additionally, streaming options that don’t require cable include FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. FuboTV offers a free one-week trial to new subscribers.