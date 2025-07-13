Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Shared Funny Moment After Wimbledon Final
Just over a month after Jannik Sinner fell to Carlos Alcaraz in devastating fashion at the French Open Final, Sinner avenged that loss by defeating Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title on Sunday.
Sinner took the two-time reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz down in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), this time not letting his opportunity for victory slip. When the two faced off last month at Roland Garros, Sinner had multiple chances to win the match, but Alcaraz managed to come back and win the epic five hour and 29 minute final.
After winning the Wimbledon title, Sinner conceded how tough the loss at the French Open was. "I would say mostly emotionally, because I had a very tough loss in Paris," Sinner said with a slight chuckle, prompting laughter from the crowd.
Alcaraz also couldn't help but also laugh, with his wide smile seemingly acknowledging his responsibility for Sinner's rough defeat in Paris.
On a more serious note, Sinner later shared during his press conference after the win that he was most proud of how he came back from that emotional loss in Paris.
"I think this is the part I'm proudest of because it really has been not easy," Sinner said, via Wimbledon.com. "... And I always try to accept it in a way. Things can happen and I believe if you lose a Grand Slam final that way it's much better like that than if someone kills you and you only [win] two games. And then after you keep going and keep pushing. I brought a lot of intensity to every practice because I felt like I could play very good. I also said after Roland Garros that it's not the time to put me down because another Grand Slam was coming up and I did great here."