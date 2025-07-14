Jannik Sinner Dedicates Wholesome Post to Rival Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Final
Could it be? The most wholesome rivalry in all of sports?
One day after defeating him in the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner congratulated his opponent—2024 champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain—in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"Another great fight @carlitosalcarazz," Sinner wrote. "Respect, amigo. These are the battles we live for. Until next time. Thank you."
Take a peek at that below:
Sinner's heartfelt note follows a similar missive from Alcaraz, who shared a touching social media post of his own Sunday.
"Congratulations @janniksin for your first Wimbledon!" Carlitos wrote. "Very well deserved! Thank you everyone for your support! I feel at home and it’s really special to play here! See you all next year!"
Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was just as gracious directly after the match, too, when he hung around on the court to watch his Italian counterpart celebrate before praising him further in later remarks.
Although Alcaraz won the first set of Sunday's final, Sinner took the subsequent three to earn the first Wimbledon title of his career. The rivals and friends will have another chance to get out on the court together come the U.S. Open, the first round of which begins Aug. 24.