Rafael Nadal Hopes Tennis World Stops Comparing Stars to Him, Djokovic and Federer
As Rafael Nadal prepares to retire from professional tennis next month, the Spaniard has been asked many times to reflect on the rivalries he's shared with the other two members of the "Big Three"—Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.
In a recent interview with DAZN Sport, the 22-time major champion was asked to push the conversation further and compare the rivalries between him, Federer and Djokovic to the new rivalries being made between young players in tennis—like the battles between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Nadal admitted a rivalry may be blooming between the World No. 1 and 2, but he doesn't want to compare his rivalries to theirs quite yet. He thinks the 21-year-old and 23-year-old should have a chance to prove themselves throughout their careers, and then the tennis world can declare comparisons between the eras of rivalries.
“We need to wait, but of course. This year already two grand slams for each. Number one and number two in the world. They’re creating their own story," Nadal said of Sinner and Alcaraz. "I think it’s not a moment to compare eras. Because Novak is still there. Roger and myself left... but that’s part of the sports career of everyone. Now it’s a new generation coming. We need to let them create their own rivalries and their own story. They don’t need the comparisons with us. Let’s see at the end of their careers, then will be the moment to compare what they did and what we did."
Nadal's been a big influence on fellow Spaniard Alcaraz's career in particular. The duo even competed in doubles during this year's Paris Olympics. Alcaraz appeared pretty emotional after the announcement on Nadal's retirement, too.
But, like Nadal said, Alcaraz has been making his own history on the tennis court. At this year's French Open, he became the youngest male player to reach a major final on all three surfaces. He won both the French Open and Wimbledon this year to total four career majors so far.
Sinner captured the other two major titles of the year at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.