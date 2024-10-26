Titans vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Trust in Tennessee's Defense)
The Tennessee Titans are 1-5 and their hopes of making a playoff push seem to be over. Things won't get any easier for them in Week 8 when they take on the Detroit Lions as significant underdogs.
With how good the Lions have looked in recent weeks, there are few people who think the Titans have any hope of pulling off the upset, but covering the spread is a different question entirely. Whether or not they can cover as double-digit underdogs is a question I'll try to answer while predicting the exact final score of this interconference showdown.
First, let's take a look at the latest odds.
Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +11.5 (-110)
- Lions -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +475
- Lions -650
Total
- OVER 45 (-110)
- UNDER 45 (-110)
The spread for this game continues to move toward the Lions. They were 11-point favorites earlier in the week and are now sitting as 11.5-point favorites. The total for the game has moved down half a point from 45.5 to 45.
Titans vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with Tennessee in this interconference duel:
I may be betting on the Titans too much this season, but I simply can't look past betting on them as double-digit underdogs. Yes, their offense is horrific, but their defense is a top-five unit in the NFL. They're second in opponent yards per play (4.8), 12th in opponent EPA per play, and first in opponent success rate. Any team with that good of a defense doesn't deserve to be this big of an underdog, even if they're supremely outmatched on offense.
If I'm going to bet on the Titans due to how dominant their defense is, I'm obviously going to also lean toward the under when it comes to the total of this game. The Titans are exactly what you look for in an UNDER bet; a terrible offense and an elite defense.
The Lions will win this game, but it'll be a low-scoring affair and the Titans will be able to keep things close.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 24, Titans 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!