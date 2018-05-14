Former Arizona Track Coach Sentenced to Five Years for 2015 Assault

Craig Carter allegedly choked and threatened a former athlete

By Nihal Kolur
May 14, 2018

Former University of Arizona assistant track and field coach Craig Carter was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for choking and threatening a former athlete with a box cutter.

In March, Carter, 50, was convicted of aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous weapon for an attack on former discus thrower and shot-putter Baillie Gibson in April 2015.

He told Pima County Superior Court Judge Teresa Godoy on Monday he was "truly sorry" and "hopes and prays" Gibson can forgive him.

"My life has been shattered because of the trust I put into Craig and the university," Gibson said. "I wish I didn't have to think about any of this because it hurts so much. No matter how hard I try I can't escape it."

When the incident occurred, Carter was the throws coach for Arizona. He confessed to pushing Gibson onto a couch, chocking her and holding a box cutter to her face. In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Gibson, a senior at the time, said the incident stemmed from her telling Carter she would no longer meet with him for sex.

Gibson said the two met almost weekly for sex for nearly three years. According to the NCAA's model policy, even consensual coach-athlete relationships "constitute sexual abuse."

Carter, who rejected a plea deal in 2015, was also sentenced to stalking and harassment charges on Monday.

You May Like

More Track and Field

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)