Victor Wembanyama Was the Only Honest NBA Player About His Christmas Wish List
On Thursday, Mickey Mouse (yes, that one) sat the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks down before their game and asked a simple question: what is your Christmas wish?
Most of the players interviewed gave simple answers. Spurs guard Devin Vassell and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wished for wins. San Antonio forward Harrison Barnes elaborated a bit, wishing for a win and quality time with his family after the game.
As he does on the court, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama zigged where others zagged.
"I haven't had Christmas wishes in a while," Wembanyama said. "But I remember as a kid wishing once that one day I would have a room full of Legos."
Wembanyama nearly made San Antonio's collective Christmas wish come true, producing 42 points and 18 rebounds in New York's narrow 117–114 victory.
With a $12.8 million salary for 2025 and hundreds of millions of dollars surely on the way, Wembanyama could get his room full of Legos sooner rather than later.