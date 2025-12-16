Could Notre Dame MISS The CFP? Championship Weekend Preview | Others Receiving Votes

SI Video Staff 01:08:55 |

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are joined by former longtime College Gameday reporter Gene Wojciechowski to talk all things college football on the newest episode of Others Receiving Votes, presented by Facebook. This week, he crew is joined by CFP committee member and college football writer/author Ivan Maisel to talk about the official CFP Rankings and the decision to leave Notre Dame out of the playoffs in favor of Alabama and Miami. Following their discussion with Maisel, the crew gets into the developing story around Sherrone Moore and Michigan after their now former head coach was fired by the school and arrested on Wednesday. Bryan Fischer gives his shot at guessing who could replace Moore, as well.