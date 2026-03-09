Suga Sean O'Malley's Dream of Fighting at The White House Has Come True

Coaching some grappling today.

You're known as a striker.

Why did they choose you as a grappling coach?

Why weren't you teaching striking out here?

I think I was the last option, and I was just reffing.

Wasn't teaching anything.

I was, I saw you give some pointers though.

Might have accidentally gave some pointers, but I was, I was the ref.

Everything, no one got injured.

That was my main goal.

All right, so.

We're here as part of the Paramount One initiative.

Obviously, there's a lot of crossover now with the UFC being on Paramount.

All these great shows, Landman, Survivor.

Did you ever think when you started your fighting career that you'd be ready to fight on CBS, which, you know, this first card will be on CBS tonight?

Uh, you know, I, I had big dreams, big goals.

Um, I didn't really know what I.

You know, I was hoping for, but, you know, this is, this is wild.

I'm excited to be a part of it and, uh, yeah.

So we're here with the Survivor cast.

I have an idea.

Obviously weight cutting in the UFC is a big thing.

All these Survivor contestants go to the island and they lose like 40 pounds.

Why not just go to the island to cut weight?

Because you need to be able to train.

It's, it is a weird thing.

Cutting weight's weird.

You need to train, you know, twice a day, so you still are actually eating a good amount of food.

You just got to eat less food than the calories you burn.

So you still got to eat a lot, but you still got to train a lot.

So not training and not eating isn't, uh, a smart option.

I gotta ask you about Corey Sandhagen.

He put out an interesting video in the last couple of days.

Did you get a chance to see it?

I did.

What did you think of it?

Nothing much.

I've never turned him down once.

I've actually asked for him before, um, so, you know, he's, he's doing his thing, trying to, you know, he's doing.

Did you find the the video was entertaining at least, no?

It was decent.

It was all right.

He farted in your face.

How'd you feel about that?

I didn't get to that part, I guess.

I didn't watch the whole thing.

I didn't realize he farted on my face, so maybe I guess I, I, I saw the first little bit of it.

You're obviously a social media star as well as all your success in the octagon.

How important is the social media aspect of your career?

I mean, it's, it's been massive.

It, I, I was very lucky to, you know, get into the UFC while social media was kind of blowing up and take advantage of the opportunities to, you know, grow a following, create a brand and, and make sugar, you know, this thing.

And now I have an even bigger platform, you know, being on Paramount to grow the Sugar brand, and that's always kind of been my goal since I got in the UFC was grow Sugar as, as big as possible.

We're gonna see you at the White House?

Sure hope so.