Finland Women’s Hockey Team Has Norovirus Outbreak, Game vs. Canada Postponed

Canada and Finland are each expected to be serious competitors for the medal stand in women’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Games but they’ll have to wait a bit longer to take the ice due to a health issue impacting the Finnish side.

A Nnorovirus outbreak has forced the postponement of what was to be the opening game for each team Thursday night in Milan until Thursday.

“The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland,” said in a joint statement between the International Ice Hockey Federation, International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee.

“It was made collectively and in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and well-being of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority. While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition.”

Per the CBC, Finland completed their practice on Thursday with only eight skaters and two goalies while the other 13 players were absent due to illness or quarantine. Before the decision to move the game, there was fears that they would have to cancel.

