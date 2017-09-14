Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx has been named the 2017 WNBA MVP, the league announced Thursday.

Fowles, a four-time All-Star and three-time Defensive player of the Year, averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks while shooting a career best 65.5 percent from the field. This was the fifth time in her career that she led the league in field goal percentage.

The 10-year veteran is the ninth different player in the last nine years to win the award, joining teammate Maya Moore as the only members of the Lynx to ever earn the honor.

The Lynx went 27-7 this season to earn the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs and are currently up 1-0 on the Washington Mystics in the Semifinals. Minnesota hosts Game 2 of the series Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.