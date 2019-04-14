Reigning WNBA MVP and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart reportedly suffered a torn Achilles while playing for Russian club Dynamo Kursk in the EuroLeague Final Four championship game on Sunday, according to WNBAinsidr.

Stewart suffered the injury when she landed on the foot of fellow WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was playing for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg, after attempting a jump shot late in the second quarter.

breanna stewart landed on brittney griners foot during the euroleague title game and looked in serious pain



not clear if it was ankle or knee but she was helped off the floor and put no weight on it pic.twitter.com/AO8ecTLtgJ — dynamo kursk fan account (@WEREONLIVE) April 14, 2019

Stewart, a two-time All-Star, helped lead the Seattle Storm to the WNBA title last season. She became the sixth player in league history to win both league MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

Stewart, 24, is entering her fourth season in the WNBA.

Recovery from a torn Achilles tendon can typically range from six months to an entire year. The WNBA regular season starts on May 24.