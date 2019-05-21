Sue Bird will likely miss most of the Seattle Storm's 2019 season with a knee injury, reports High Post Hoops' Arielle Chambers.

According to Chambers, Bird will undergo surgery that has an estimated recovery of 8-10 weeks. Her return would be dependent on her rehabilitation.

Bird missed the 2013 season after undergoing knee surgery and she also had knee problems during the 2016 Olympics and 2017 regular season. Bird helped lead the Storm to a 2018 title and has also won championships in 2004 and 2010. She averaged 10.1 points last season and has played in the league for Seattle since being the team's No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft.

The Storm has already lost Breanna Stewart for the 2019 season. Stewart ruptured her Achilles tendon while playing in the EuroLeague Final Four championship game. The WNBA is also without Lnyx star Maya Moore who will sit out the entire 2019 season.

The WNBA season begins May 24.