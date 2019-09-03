Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Bird, an 11-time All-Star, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on her left knee on May 30 and has not appeared in any game since. Before her surgery, it was expected she would miss the rest of the season.

"While it has been difficult not to be on the court with my teammates, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this season," Bird said in a statement. "I look forward to suiting up for the Storm in 2020."

According to the release, Bird will continue her rehabilitation in Seattle and remain active in the Storm’s locker room.

Bird missed the 2013 season after undergoing knee surgery and also had knee issues during the 2016 Olympics and 2017 regular season. Bird led the Storm to a 2018 title and has also won championships in 2004 and 2010. She averaged 10.1 points last season. She has played in the league for Seattle since being taken with the team's No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft.

The Storm have been without Breanna Stewart after she ruptured her Achilles tendon while playing in the EuroLeague Final Four championship game.

The Storm are 16-15 this season.