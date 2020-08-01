Sabrina Ionescu Exits Game After Rolling Ankle

Two days after scoring 33 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in her second WNBA game, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu left Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream with a left ankle injury.

Ionescu appeared to roll her ankle near mid-court while trying to avoid defensive pressure.

Ionescu needed to be helped off the court and could not put enough weight on her ankle to walk. The Liberty called the injury an ankle sprain in a statement released mid-game.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Ionescu won nearly every individual honor in college basketball during her career at Oregon. She recorded the most career triple-doubles in college basketball history, won the John R. Wooden Award twice and is the only NCAA Division I basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.