WNBA Players Postpone Thursday's Action in 'Day of Reflection'

For the second consecutive day, the previously scheduled WNBA games have been postponed after players decided to sit out.

The WNBPA released a statement Thursday saying that the players of the league have declared Thursday "a Day of Reflection, a Day of Informed Action and Mobilization."

On Wednesday, players from the league decided to sit out each of the three previously scheduled games. The 2019 WNBA champion Mystics wore shirts to their initially scheduled game against the Dream that spelled out the first and last name of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times in the back Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. The seven holes on the back of their shirts represented the seven times Blake was shot.

At around 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, just before the first scheduled tipoff, players from around the WNBA were shown in solidarity, kneeling with their respective arms locked.

On Thursday, players from around the league again showcased their unity, standing arms locked wearing T-shirts that read "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

The three games scheduled for Thursday, Sky-Fever, Wings-Liberty and Aces-Storm, will all be rescheduled. The league said in a statement that information about such timing will be provided when available.

Players around the WNBA have a long history of social justice activism. It is unclear if and when the league will resume play. On Thursday, players from around the NBA reportedly voted to resume their gameplay on either Friday or Saturday.