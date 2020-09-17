Aces big A'ja Wilson has won the 2020 WNBA MVP award, the league announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Wilson entered this season as the focal point of her team's offense and defense, following former league scoring leader Liz Cambage's decision to opt out. Facing the added responsibility, the South Carolina product thrived.

Wilson, a two-time All-Star, finished second in the WNBA in scoring with 20.5 points per game, and first in blocks per game (2.0.) She was also near the top of the league in rebounds, averaging 8.5 per contest.

The Aces claimed the league's top seed in the 2020 postseason last Sunday after defeating the Storm, 86–84. Thursday's second-round playoff games will determine who plays Las Vegas in the league semifinals.

Storm star Breanna Stewart finished second in the MVP voting, followed by Sparks big Candace Parker, Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

Lynx point guard Crystal Dangerfield took home the league's Rookie of the Year award. She finished second in scoring among rookies, with 16.2 points per game, and averaged 30 minutes of action per contest. The former Huskies guard was selected in the second round of last year's draft, at No. 16, and in taking home the award, she becomes the lowest draft pick to earn top rookie honors. She is also the second consecutive Huskies turned Minnesota Lynx player to win the Rookie of the Year, as Collier took home last year's award.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve took home the Coach of the Year award. The Lynx finished as the No. 4 seed in the WNBA postseason and have made the playoffs in 10 consecutive years. By taking home Thursday's award, Reeve also becomes the third coach in league history to win the Coach of the Year award three times.