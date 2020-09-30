Aces Rally in Second Half vs. Sun to Advance to WNBA Finals

Despite trailing by six points at halftime, the Las Vegas Aces rallied past the Connecticut Sun to advance to the 2020 WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas limited the Sun to just 18 second half points and held the Sun scoreless in the final 2:39 of the contest. 2020 league MVP A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 23 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in the victory, doing so while playing the entire 40-minute contest.

Veteran Aces guard Angel McCoughtry added 20 points in the victory, helping to make up the production that Las Vegas lost mid-series when two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby was ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 22 points and 10 rebounds while DeWanna Bonner finished Game 5 with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Bonner missed a last-gasp 20-foot jumper on Connecticut's final possession of the game.

With their victory on Tuesday, Las Vegas will advance to face No. 2 Seattle in the upcoming Finals. Seattle swept the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA semifinals.

The Aces and Storm open their series on Friday night.