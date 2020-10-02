The Seattle Storm look to win their second WNBA title in the last three years this week as they face the Las Vegas Aces at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Seattle will have its hands full in the 2020 Finals against Las Vegas. Aces forward A'Ja Wilson won WNBA MVP in 2020, continuing an impressive start to her WNBA career. Wilson was named Rookie of the Year in 2018, and she was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. Aces forward Dearica Hamby is the 2020 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

The Storm enter the 2020 Finals with plenty of postseason experience. Guard Sue Bird is an 11-time WNBA All-Star, and teammate Breanna Stewart has tallied two All-Star appearances and one MVP since entering the WNBA in 2016. Seattle swept the Minnesota Lynx before advancing to a Finals bout with the Aces.

Check out how to watch the entire 2020 WNBA Finals below:

Game 1: Friday, Oct 2 – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 – 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

* Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8 – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

* Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 – 3 p.m. ET, ABC

* if necessary