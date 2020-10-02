2020 WNBA Finals Predictions: Storm vs. Aces Predictions and Picks

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm square off in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night. In doing so, 2020 league MVP A’ja Wilson will make her finals debut and look to cap her dominant season with a title, which would be both her first and the franchise’s first. While Las Vegas advanced past the Connecticut Sun in five games to reach the league’s most important series, the Storm swept the Minnesota Lynx to return to their second WNBA finals in three years.

Seattle, led by 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart and 11-time All-Star Sue Bird, won the 2018 title, but were bounced in the second round of last year’s playoffs. Can Stewart, Bird and the rest of Seattle’s talented roster get past Wilson and the Aces? Or will the Aces bring their first title back to Las Vegas? Our WNBA writers makes their Finals predictions

Julie Kliegman: Storm over Aces in 4

The Aces looked awfully vulnerable in their series against Alyssa Thomas's torn labrums and the Sun. MVP A'ja Wilson willed her team to the finish line, and 11-year veteran Angel McCoughtry has shone, too. But the Storm bench is much deeper, especially since Vegas will have to do without two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby. Expect Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird to do Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird things.

Ben Pickman: Storm over Aces in four

At the start of the WNBA playoffs, I picked the Storm to beat the Aces in four games and I’ve seen nothing this postseason to alter that prediction. Seattle won their three semifinals games against the Lynx and enters Friday’s Game 1 matchup fully rested. Breanna Stewart scored a playoff-career high in Seattle’s closeout win and Sue Bird added 16 points and nine assists. The duo’s recent production bodes poorly for the Aces entering the finals.

While Las Vegas knocked off the Storm in their two meetings this regular season, Bird missed both games due to injury. The combination of the veteran UConn star being available coupled with Las Vegas being without two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby due to her recent knee injury moves the scales even more in Seattle’s favor. Seattle was by far the league’s best defensive team during the league’s 22-game regular season and don’t be surprised if 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard limits the production of 2020 league MVP A’ja Wilson. While this finals matchup feels like the first in a brewing rivalry between the two teams, expect Seattle to claim its second title in three seasons.

Andie Hagemann: Aces over Storm in five

I know better than to bet against the legend Sue Bird and the powerhouse Seattle Storm, but after watching the Aces’s Game 5 win over the Sun I am convinced this is Las Vegas’ year and the beginning of a dynasty. This series won’t be easy for either squad, and it’s ultimately going to come down to defense and discipline. Las Vegas exhibited this in its series against Connecticut, but Seattle presents a new challenge with more spread-out play. Sure, Las Vegas defeated Seattle twice in the regular season—but both those tilts were missing Bird and one without Breanna Stewart. Angel McCoughtry’s impressed versus the Sun and increasing her minutes will be problematic for the Seattle defenders. This matchup will be gritty and Tuesday’s semis gave a preview of what this Las Vegas team is capable of. 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson put the team on her back in the semis and she’ll do it again in the Finals.

Elizabeth Swinton: Storm over Aces in four

Seattle and Las Vegas established themselves as the WNBA's premier talent this season, but the Storm’s experience may be the deciding edge in the finals.

A’ja Wilson will likely shine in her first WNBA finals appearance, but the Aces will be missing their third-leading-scorer and Sixth Woman of the Year in Dearica Hamby as she nurses a knee injury. The team will have to make up for Hamby’s key defensive presence on top of her 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Aces largely relied on their defense to advance past the Sun in the semifinals and will be challenged in limiting the Storm’s 87.5 points per game. Seattle will be missing Sami Whitcomb off the bench, but Breanna Stewart has been consistent and efficient following her Achilles recovery while Sue Bird stepped up late in the Storm's semifinals sweep of the Lynx.

Each finals team set itself apart with the top offensive and defensive ratings in the league this season. The Aces will be led by their MVP in Wilson as they compete for their first championship, but as Seattle holds many pieces from its 2018 roster, that experience may lead the Storm to a landmark fourth franchise title.