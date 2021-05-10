Aces Veteran Angel McCoughtry Suffers Torn ACL

Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports

Aces wing Angel McCoughtry suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's preseason game against the Sparks, the team announced Monday.

McCoughtry, 34, averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year in her first season with Las Vegas. She served as an integral member of the roster alongside center Liz Cambage as the Aces reached the WNBA Finals.

2020 marked a return to the floor for McCoughtry after a year-long absence. She missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in late 2018.

"During the last game, I had an accident on the court, eerily similar to what happened the first time, and my results came back as a torn ACL, torn meniscus. I was heartbroken. Again," McCoughty said in a team statement. "Initially, every negative thought came to my head. Then I realized ...This game has been such a blessing to me."

"I will conquer this challenge even better than last time. I will recover and fight my way back to the court.

McCoughtry spent the first nine seasons of her career with Atlanta. She was drafted out of Louisville with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 WNBA draft.

More WNBA Coverage: