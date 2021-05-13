Seimone Augustus Retires From WNBA After 15 Seasons

Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Report: Four-Time WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus Retires After 15 Seasons

Four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus is retiring after 15 seasons in the league. 

Winsidr's Rachel Galligan reported that the eight-time All-Star will retire and join the Sparks as an assistant coach. The 37-year-old guard had initially resigned with Los Angeles for a second season.

Augustus was the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft out of LSU. She helped lead the Lynx to four titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

In Minnesota's 2011 championship run, Augustus was named Finals MVP. After 14 seasons with Minnesota, she joined the Sparks last season as a free agent. 

Augustus averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists per game coming off the bench with Los Angeles. For her career, she averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Augustus finished her career 10th on the all-time WNBA scoring list. She also earned three gold medals playing for the United States at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

