Taurasi to Miss Four Weeks With Small Fracture in Sternum

Diana Taurasi to Miss at Least Four Weeks Due to Sternum Fracture

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a small fracture in her sternum, the team announced Tuesday.

Taurasi, 38, suffered a chest injury May 16 against the Sun, when she finished with 19 points in 29 minutes of action. The nine-time All-Star went on to play two subsequent games—May 18 against the Mystics and Friday against Connecticut—before a CT scan revealed the fracture.

She scored 17 points and 13 points, respectively, with the fracture in those games. The team said the CT scan was performed this week but didn't elaborate further.

Taurasi is second to only Skylar Diggins-Smith on the Mercury in scoring at 15.8 points per contest. She's also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is just six points away from reaching 9,000 career points.

Phoenix (2–2) will host the Aces (2–2) at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

