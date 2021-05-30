Storm Coach Dan Hughes Announces Midseason Retirement

Longtime WNBA coach Dan Hughes announced his retirement Sunday via a statement from the Seattle Storm.

Hughes's career spans over 20 years and includes coaching stints with the Sting, Rockers and Stars before he the Storm in 2017. He won his first WNBA championship in 2018 but had to sit out the 2020 season due to health concerns as the Storm won their second championship in three years. He will finish his career with the second-most games coached in WNBA history at 598 and he's third all-time in wins at 286.

He was named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2007.

“After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started,” Hughes said in the release. “The Seattle Storm is in amazing shape, after two championships and a terrific playoff run in 2019, I would like to announce my retirement from the WNBA. I believe now is the right time because the team is performing well, but the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA have taken their toll on me."

Hughes's midseason retirement comes with the Storm sitting at 5–1. Assistant coach Noelle Quinn will take over his spot as head coach.

"I am excited to hand the reins to Noelle,” Hughes said in the release. "She is well positioned to do this job and I am proud to have mentored her during my time here. I look forward to her and the team’s ongoing success”.

Quinn has been an assistant with the Storm since 2019 and retired from an 11-year WNBA playing career in 2018 after she won her first championship with the team.

